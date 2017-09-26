Best Companion Dogs for the Elderly

There is no shortage of research regarding the benefits of having a canine companion in your senior years. In many situations, living in an independent or assisted living community will not prevent you from keeping your furry family member or adopting one. There are some considerations to think about when youre a senior thats planning on keeping or adopting a pet. This article will focus on some of the things that should be factored into your decision, as well as a few of the benefits and the top ten breeds perfect for any senior living community.