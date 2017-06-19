No one can justify the immense respect I hold of Mother Nature, although my passion for scientific discoveries somehow justifies it. I am always in so much awe of everything thats naturally happening around me, provided that I own a scientific mind and apparently have a compulsive need to discover more. The coming and going of days, the mystery of time, the peculiarity of atoms and molecules and the weird ways our world helps us thrive well, you name it.
The Science of Universal Mixtures
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:01 AM
