Newsvine

michaelgarcia08213

michaelgarcia08213 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 56 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

The Science of Universal Mixtures

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by michaelgarcia08213 View Original Article: marksexauermixology.com
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:01 AM
    Discuss:

    No one can justify the immense respect I hold of Mother Nature, although my passion for scientific discoveries somehow justifies it. I am always in so much awe of everything thats naturally happening around me, provided that I own a scientific mind and apparently have a compulsive need to discover more. The coming and going of days, the mystery of time, the peculiarity of atoms and molecules and the weird ways our world helps us thrive well, you name it.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor