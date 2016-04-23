Beach Wedding Packages vs. Planning Yourself

I advise all my brides to make choosing a Florida beach wedding photographer their first priority. Many times, beach wedding planners treat the photography like another "part" to be ordered for your wedding like the cake or catering but beach wedding photography requires a special talent, skill, and training in addition to the right equipment.

Beach wedding photography is vastly different from your average wedding photography. A wedding photographer who spends most of their weekends inside a church can find themselves in another world when photographing a Florida beach wedding.

Beach wedding photography has so many challenges and aspects fighting each other in every picture; the number one issue being light. In most situations, the surroundings are darker than the subjects but with beach wedding photography it is the exact opposite. The sun is so bright that the bride and groom tend to be darker than the surrounding beach and ocean that oftentimes, you can't make out the faces in the pictures.

Beach wedding photographers must be able to adapt on the fly to the ever changing light conditions of the sun and clouds to ensure the moment is not lost. Most Florida beach weddings happen just before sunset when the light is best for the most magnificent wedding pictures. This means that the light is changing fast and requires a photographer who knows how to work just as quickly.