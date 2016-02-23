Popular Apps Available on Xbox

Recently I discovered that Xbox has a ton of apps that are free. You know the kind all smartphones have? That's the kind of apps I'm talking about!

You can download Netflix, live TV, news channels, and Plex. I always liked netflix but they never have anything new enough for me. It always takes them way too long to add newer content. I recently discovered an app called Plex. My friend has a hosting account for all these movies and shows that connects to it. You pay him a monthly fee and he adds all the newer movies and shows to it for you. If I have any requests he will have it added within a day or two. So now I get to not only play video games on my xbox but binge watch all my favorite tv shows and movies on demand!

Another gadget I like is the Amazon Firestick. You plug it into the TV into your HDMI port and then connect it to your WIFI. It then will connect to your prime account if you have one. If not you can download all the same apps like netflix and plex to it! I used it to find a local boat repairshop to fix my piece of crap boat!