Top Drug Rehab Treatments that are Effective

Medical professionals have made numerous advancements in drug rehab over the last several years. Although most people once viewed addiction as a simple issue of willpower, drug rehab specialists now understand that it is a neurological disease. Treating addiction requires clinical therapies and life-long efforts from doctors and patients alike.



Although rehab clinics across the United States use a variety of effective treatments, there are a few which are used in almost every facility. These therapies help thousands of addicts make lasting recoveries every year. Here are some of the best treatments for drug rehab.



Individual Counseling



One-on-one counseling sessions are the most important part of most addicts' treatments. They are part of the body of evidence-based therapies - those which have been scientifically tested, statistically proven, and government approved.



During counseling sessions, addicts make personal breakthroughs with the help of addiction specialists. They identify their reasons for using drugs in the first place, as well as the people, places, and physical objects which most often trigger their addictions. They then use this information to develop coping strategies which work with their specific life circumstances.



Peer Group Discussions



Another evidence-based therapy is group discussion with other addicts. Rehab patients from a variety of treatment programs come together to share stories, talk about their struggles, and give each other advice on how to manage drug cravings. These meetings also allow those seeking help for the first time to learn valuable advice from experienced addicts who have already gone through treatment and relapsed.



Family Therapy



A final evidence-based therapy is family counseling. Because positive home environments are so important for lasting recoveries, addiction counselors will often invite their patients' closest relatives to attend their treatments. The group discusses ways in which addictive behaviors have hurt them all, but they also develop strategies for fostering healthier and happier family dynamics.



Biofeedback Therapy



People addicted to physically damaging drugs such as heroin and meth often damage their mind-body connections. They need help identifying the physical stressors which frequently lead to negative emotions and eventual drug use. Biofeedback therapists address this problem by using specialized machines to monitor patients' vital signs. They then help their patients identify the physical stressors are most likely to cause relapse.



Reality Therapy



Most rehab clinics employ reality therapy by simply having their inpatients cook, clean, shop, and schedule appointments for themselves. By performing daily tasks while receiving treatment, addicts are better able to transfer their lifestyle changes from clinical environments to their lives in the outside world.



Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy



Cognitive-behavioral therapies teach addicts that their emotions are actually products of their thoughts. By controlling the way they think, patients can control their feelings and avoid compulsions to use drugs altogether. These therapies are often effective because control issues like at the heart of so many rehab patients' addictions.



If you or someone you love is currently struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol, click the links below to find a treatment program in your area. Addiction is a serious disease, but drug rehab can help you get back on your feet and stay sober for life.