Converting MP4 to an MP3

Converting MP4 to MP3 is extremely simple to do and usually only requires a small application. MP3 is one of the world's most popular digital audio formats, due to its high sound quality and high compression rate that makes these files very small and easy to work with.

MP4 is a digital format similar to MP3, however besides being able to encode and compress audio files, it is also used to encode and compress multimedia files that can contain video images, still photos, streaming audio and video and even subtitles.

Why convert MP4 to MP3?



The main reason users convert MP4 to MP3 is to extract audio files from MP4 to a more compatible and easier to user format. Please note, you can not extract video, still photos or other types of data from MP4 to MP3, only audio files. MP3 is an audio specific format and will not play video or other types of multimedia.



Many times, files that are sold, streamed or downloaded off the Internet are not already in MP3 format. For instance, you might have bought a music video, but besides watching the video on your computer screen, you would like to take the song with you on your portable MP3 player. Unfortunately, most MP3 players do not support MP4 files. In order to play the music portion or soundtrack of the video on your portable MP3 player, you must first convert it from MP4 to the more compatible and easier to use MP3 format.

Conversion Tools



Converting MP4 to MP3 is extremely easy and only takes a few minutes at most to accomplish the task, in any case, you will need conversion software. Most conversion software available is either shareware which do provide a free trial period to test the software or are fee based commercial software. Most of the time these software applications are extremely easy to use and have easy to follow interfaces. Some of the more popular conversion tools are Xilsoft WMA MP3 Converter, Easy CD-DA Extractor by Poikosoft and River Past Audio Converter.